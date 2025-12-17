DGP’s surprise visit to Mysuru Central Prison

December 17, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Alok Kumar, who has been newly appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons and Correctional Services, gave a surprise visit to the Central Prison in city this noon and personally inspected each and every barracks in the Prison premises.

During his inspection, he heard the grievances of the inmates and also from the Prison staff.

The DGP instructed the Prison authorities to not only be vigilant inside the jail premises but also keep a watch in the jail surroundings from outside.

DGP Alok Kumar, who spoke to the inmates, told them to respect the Law and shun criminal activities in future. He warned of initiating legal action if they are found involved in criminal activities once they go out of jail.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the DGP said that he wanted to pay a surprise visit to Mysuru Prisons today but the Prison authorities had conducted a surprise inspection from 10.30 pm yesterday till 1 am and had seized 9 mobile phones and 11 SIM Cards from the inmates.

He further said that following seizure of narcotic substance, which was being smuggled inside the jail by hiding it among clothes, the DGP said that AI-based CCTV cameras will be installed in and around the jail for which an inspection would be conducted later in the day today and added that AI-based CCTV cameras will be installed in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi Prisons in the first phase.

DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime & Traffic), Chief Jail Superintendent Sheshumurthy, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel and others were present.