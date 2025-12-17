Winter Festival-2025 at Mysore Palace: 10-day Flower Show from Dec. 21

December 17, 2025

Floral replica of Sringeri Sharadamba Temple main attraction

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru city ushers in the New Year, the Mysore Palace premises is set to bloom into a vibrant celebration of colour, culture and creativity with a grand Flower Show, organised as part of the Maagi Utsava (Winter Festival).

Scheduled from Dec. 21 to 31, the 10-day Flower Show, which will be inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on Dec. 21 at 4 pm, promises to be a visual treat for tourists and residents alike. Stealing the spotlight this year is an elaborate floral model of the Sri Sharadamba Temple at Sringeri, crafted using lakhs of fresh flowers.

Rising majestically within the Palace gardens near the Varahaswamy Temple, the structure — measuring 50 feet in width, 16 feet in length and 25 feet in height — is expected to be the centrepiece of the Flower Show, drawing visitors in large numbers.

As in previous years, the Mysore Palace Board has curated the Flower Show with meticulous attention to detail.

More than 35 varieties of flowering plants, including marigold, salvia, dahlia, petunia, chrysanthemum, coleus, celosia, French marigold and zinnia, have been cultivated in nearly 25,000 pots.

These plants, nurtured over the past several weeks, are now being arranged into intricate designs and artistic installations to transform the Palace gardens into a floral wonderland.

Beyond flowers, the Flower Show reflects a blend of tradition, social themes and contemporary achievements. A striking portrait of the late environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, popularly known as ‘Vruksha Maathe,’ has been created using millets.

Visitors will also encounter models depicting Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, vegetable carvings and scenes such as Radha-Krishna seated on a swing.

Operation Sindoor

Adding a modern and patriotic touch are floral models of a battle tank, warship and fighter jet associated with the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, launched to counter terrorist activities.

Sporting achievements and inclusivity are highlighted through displays of the World Cup won by India’s women cricketers, along with digital representations of kho-kho, kabaddi and blind cricket players.

The Flower Show also caters to younger visitors with an array of playful floral sculptures, including Chhota Bheem, Sri Krishna’s ‘Kalinga Mardana’ episode, peacocks, birds, a dragonfly, a swan, a stork, a squirrel pedalling a bicycle, a rabbit clutching a carrot, a bear, a mango and several other imaginative figures.

Gifting 50 saplings daily

Maintaining a long-standing tradition, the first 50 visitors each day will be gifted saplings of aloe vera, tulsi, jasmine, betel leaf and chakramuni, reinforcing the festival’s message of environmental consciousness.

Throughout the Flower Show, devotional compositions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar will be played, lending a serene and cultural ambience to the venue.

Complementing the floral displays is a curated photo and video exhibition titled ‘Then and Now’, offering visitors a nostalgic glimpse into the evolution of the Dasara festival.

Rare photographs from the Wadiyar dynasty’s administration, visuals from Dasara celebrations of earlier decades and archival video presentations together add depth and historical context to the festive experience.

With its blend of artistry, heritage and innovation, the Maagi Utsava Flower Show once again transforms the Mysore Palace into a living canvas — celebrating nature, culture and the spirit of the New Year.

Doll exhibition

Adding to the festive attractions, a doll exhibition has been organised across five blocks, each presenting a distinct thematic display.

Geetha Sheehari has conceptualised the ‘Har Har Mahadev’ theme, while Meenakshi Shailakumar brings to life the ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’ through an elaborate arrangement of dolls.

Hemalatha Kumaraswamy has curated ‘Shiva Keshavaamruta Saara’ and Annapoorna Gopalakrishna has showcased ‘Devanobba – Naama Halavu.’ Rounding off the exhibition is Sarvamangala Krishnabhatt’s visually rich ‘Tirupati Srinivasa Vaibhava’ display.

Palace illumination, Police Band performance, fireworks display

Adding to the grandeur of the Flower Show, the Mysore Palace will be illuminated every evening from Dec. 21 to 31, between 7 pm and 9 pm, offering visitors a dazzling visual experience. Complementing the illumination, cultural programmes have been scheduled from Dec. 21 to 25, between 5 pm and 9.30 pm.

Marking the countdown to the New Year, the Karnataka Police Band will present a special musical performance on Dec. 31, from 11 pm to midnight, featuring a blend of Karnataka and English Band music. To usher in 2026 on an environmentally conscious note, the Mysore Palace Board has planned a silent, eco-friendly fireworks display within the Palace premises from 12 am to 12.15 am on Jan. 1, 2026.

Schedule of five-day cultural programmes

December 21

4.30 pm to 5.15 pm: Instrumental music by S. Sampath and team.

5.20 pm to 5.50 pm: Devotional songs by Yogashree and troupe.

6 pm to 7 pm: Light music by Lavanya and team.

7.15 pm to 7.30 pm: Folk songs by H.S. Sneha and troupe; rendition of the Mysuru State anthem ‘Kaayo Sri Gauri.’ Formal inauguration of the cultural programmes.

7.30 pm to 9.30 pm: Grand musical concert by multilingual Music Director Manikanth Kadri and vocalist Hansika Iyer.

December 22

5 pm to 5.30 pm: Dance-drama by students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru.

5.45 pm to 6.30 pm: Light music by Rithvik C. Raj and team.

6.45 pm to 8 pm: ‘Kavi-Kavya Sangeetha Sangama’ by Mano Music Lines.

8.15 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Raaga Rhythm Fusion’ by Vid. H.L. Shivashankar Swamy and troupe.

December 23

5 pm to 5.30 pm: Light music by Akashvani artiste Bhagyashree Gowda and troupe.

5.45 pm to 6.30 pm: ‘Sangeetha Rasa Sanje’ by Madhura Gaana Kalavrunda, led by Ramesh Kumar.

6.45 pm to 7.45 pm: Bharatanatyam by Dr. Sparsha Shenoy and troupe, Kalasparsha Performing Arts Trust, Mysuru.

8 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Sangeetha Yaana’ by singers from Zee Kannada reality show.

December 24

5 pm to 5.30 pm: Fusion music by Saraswathi Vaadya Vrunda, led by Vidwan Dr. M.R. Hanumantha Raju.

5.45 pm to 6.30 pm: ‘Bhaava Sangeetha’ by Divya and team.

6.45 pm to 7.45 pm: Karnatak Music Ensemble by Dr. R.S. Nandakumar and Dr. Ambika Shastri.

8 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Swara Vaibhava’ by playback singer Ajay Warrior and troupe.

December 25