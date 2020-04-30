From 90, COVID-19 patients reduce to just 25 in Mysuru

April 30, 2020

65 cured of killer disease including seven who were discharged today

Many patients willing to donate their plasma for Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to the concerted efforts of the District Administration, doctors, para-medical staff and all those who are associated in a united fight against the killer COVID-19, Mysuru has seen a steady decrease in the number of positive cases and at the same time, the number of patients getting cured too has seen an upward trend.

There are only 25 positive cases now who are being treated at the designated COVID-19 Hospital (District Hospital) on KRS Road. Of the total cumulative number of 90 cases, 65 have been cured of the disease and have been discharged from the Hospital.

At a time when positive cases are on the rise in places like Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, Mysuru has shown remarkable improvement in curtailing the disease spread. Today, seven patients have been discharged from the Hospital.

If one takes a State-wide tally, there are 557 cumulative positive cases and of them, 90 are from Mysuru. But if one examines the cure rate, Mysuru stands on top as out of 223 patients who have been cured of the disease, 65 are from Mysuru.

Plasma donation

In another interesting development, most of the patients who have been cured of the disease in Mysuru have expressed their willingness to donate their plasma to enable the cure of other patients.

According to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Convalescent Plasma Therapy is very effective for patients in critical condition and the State has received permission for trials from the Centre.

The Directorate of Public Health under Union Government recently accorded permission for using plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Karnataka. In this treatment, plasma cells from a COVID-19 patient who has recovered from the disease is transfused into a Coronavirus patient who is in critical condition by infusing plasma therapy. Plasma therapy can, however, be done only if the donor and recipient blood groups match.

Sources told ‘Star of Mysore’ that except for three to four patients who have been cured of the disease, almost all of them have agreed to donate their plasma for Convalescent Plasma Therapy. A machine to separate plasma and other blood components is available at K.R. Hospital and can be used for this therapy after a bit of modernisation, sources added.