From Belagola to Kushalnagar

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The train from Mysuru to Kushalnagar will start from Belagola Station that is being expanded. With the station works to be completed in July, the trip to Kushalnagar is sure to be a reality once the tracks are laid.

The Ministry of Railways has estimated Rs.1,855 crore for the 87-km line between Belagola and Kushalnagar. The Centre has already granted Rs. 1,000 crore to the project and the allocation has been made in the Union Budget 2022-2023.

However, the project might meet stiff opposition from environmentalists in Kodagu who fear destruction of forests.