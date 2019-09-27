From seeds to blooms All eyes on Dasara Flower Show

September 27, 2019

Mysuru: This Dasara Flower Show will be full of glitter and glory amidst mild fragrance of flowers as millions of flowers are set to bloom taking visitors to a colourful world. The 11-day grand show will be organised at Kuppanna Park (Nishad Bagh) in Nazarbad from Sept. 29 to Oct. 9.

Addressing a press conference on the flower show at Kuppanna Park, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department K. Rudresh said that as a main attraction, a statue of the last Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar will be set up as a tribute to him on his birth centenary year.

The floral statue will measure 27 feet in height from the ground level and the diameter of the Mantapa will be 12 feet. Two elephants made of various flower petals will adorn the flower show and each will measure 9.5 ft. in height and 9.1 ft. in length.

Likewise, millions of flower petals will be used to create a slew of life-size models ISRO’s Chandrayan -2 Mission. As a special attraction for children, there will be life-size statues of Donald Duck starting from tiny ones to big ones.

While the evenings will come alive with three 20- minute musical fountain shows, there will also be workshops for farmers, and floral rangoli and flower arrangement contests.

Air show concept

Along with this, concepts of air show, Ikebana, cut flowers, dry flowers, Terrarium garden and miniature pottery gardens will be designed in a unique way. This apart, European-style gardens, vertical gardens will be set up. Over 40,000 varieties of flower pots will be featured this Dasara. Floral models of vintage cars, pianos, floral concept of Miracle Garden in Dubai will be set up.

The flowers in the pots are being grown at the nurseries in Kuppanna Park, Government Guest House, Curzon Park, Gordon Park and the Horticulture Department in Exhibition. The flowers are being preserved by using manure and watering the plants.

Flower varieties

Flower varieties include French Marigold, Dianthera, Verbena, Begonia, Dahlia, Firebush, Ornamental Kale, Zinnia, Vinca, Salvia, Marigold, Sweet William, Celosia, which are being grown. Even exotic species like Lilies, Curcuma, Kalanchoe and other varieties.

Apart from the Horticulture Department, a few business and industrial houses too will be a part of the flower show. BEML, Mysuru City Corporation, Brake India Ltd., Palace Board, Triton Valves, JK Tyre, JSS Ayurvedic College, Government Ayurveda Medical College, and University of Mysore will also have flower arrangements at their campuses to step up the festival spirit.

Floral competitions: There will be competitions at Curzon Park including flower rangoli contest, painting for children, flower decoration competition for women. Exhibition of horticultural products, a floral Golden Throne, a floral tribute to Kannada Film Industry will be other attractions. “We have spent nearly Rs. 85 lakh for the flower arrangement and we have fixed entry ticket to the flower show at Rs. 30 for those above 6 years of age and Rs. 15 for those below 6 years,” Rudresh said.

To pull the crowds, Kannada film stars like Srujan Lokesh, Ajay Rao, Aditya, Rajvardhan, Balu Nagendra, Chetan Chandra, Haripriya and TV artists will be invited as guests and entertainers. The flower show will be inaugurated on Sept. 29 at 4 pm.

Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture Department Habiba Nishad, District Horticulture Society Vice President Dr. D. Prabha Mandal were present.

