FSDL moves Supreme Court as AIFF Crisis Deepens

July 20, 2022

Indian football being hit with a FIFA ban looked a real possibility yesterday after the commercial partners of the sport’s governing body in the country approached Supreme Court over contentious clauses in the draft constitution.

Many State Associations and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) marketing partners who run the Indian Super League (ISL), have both filed separate intervention applications in the Apex Court with the main bone of contention being which among the I-League and ISL would be the country’s top-tier league going ahead.

In its application, FSDL has mentioned that the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has “failed” to take into consideration its objections and also “rejected” certain suggestions. The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.