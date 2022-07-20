FSDL moves Supreme Court as AIFF Crisis Deepens

Indian football being hit with a FIFA ban looked a real possibility yesterday after the commercial partners of the sport’s governing body in the country approached Supreme Court over contentious clauses in the draft constitution.
Many State Associations and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) marketing partners who run the Indian Super League (ISL), have both filed separate intervention applications in the Apex Court with the main bone of contention being which among the I-League and ISL would be the country’s top-tier league going ahead.
In its application, FSDL has mentioned that the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has “failed” to take into consideration its objections and also “rejected” certain suggestions. The case will come up for hearing on Thursday.
Football in India! Ha,Ha, Indians play the colonial sport cricket which only a handful of countries play, and even there in countries like the UK, Australia, West Industries, New Zealand, and South Africa-it is a minority sport! In the UK football-cluns are very strong, in Australia, NZ and South Africa Rugby the massive sport and in West Indies, basket ball and Athletics. Even China which has rich football clubs, the sport has not taken off. Indians playing football and joining the football nations? Well, I believe in the Yet!