Funds for Consumer Rights awareness remain unused

February 10, 2026

Concerns raised over awareness grant of Rs. 80 lakh lying idle in DC’s account

Mysore/Mysuru: Funds reserved in the Deputy Commissioner’s account for consumer rights and legal awareness programmes are not being utilised, raising concerns that they could be misused.

Mysuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Naveen Kumari voiced this suspicion at the monthly meeting of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) held at Yadavagiri on Sunday.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of MGP Working President S.K. Dinesh.

While explaining the importance of the Consumer Protection Act and its applications, Naveen Kumari stressed the need to spread awareness in schools, colleges and villages.

She noted that although the Commission itself lacks funds, over Rs. 80 lakh has been earmarked in the Deputy Commissioner’s account for such awareness programs. However, the funds are not being released or properly utilised. Naveen Kumari warned that this negligence could lead to a major scandal in the future.

She further explained that the State Government releases grants every year to mark World Consumer Rights Day on March 15, but district-level authorities are not disbursing these funds. The Commission has requested the State Consumer Redressal Commission to allocate separate grants for infrastructure development.

DDPI Uday Kumar highlighted that with over 3,500 schools in the district, awareness about consumer rights can be introduced from Class 6. He emphasised that colleges should also play a key role, as parents entrust students with financial responsibilities, making it essential for them to understand consumer laws.

MGP launched the celebration of World Consumer Rights Day by asking attendees to complete a 13-question questionnaire.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various institutions, including Principal of Excel Public School K.G. Mathew, Lions Sevaniketan’s Dr. Karumbaiah, JSS Law College’s Pranab Nair, Vidyavardhaka Law College’s Dr. Prakruthi, P. Rakesh, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Malavika Gubbivani and others.

Only 31 of 1,895 cases settled within 90 days in Mysuru

A stimulating debate took place between Mysuru District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President Naveen Kumari and the MGP Founder-President Dr. Bhamy V. Shenoy on how consumer fora across India have begun functioning like civil courts, contrary to the original intent of the Consumer Protection Act of 1986, comprehensively amended in 2019.

Of the 1,895 cases disposed of between 2023 and 2025 in Mysuru, only 31 were settled within the mandated 90 days, 98 were resolved in person and just four were settled without adjournments. The Forum President maintained that faster disposal was not feasible, while Shenoy contended that long experience in regular courts may make quicker resolution difficult.

Naveen Kumari discussed the recent rule mandated by the Consumer Affairs Ministry from April 1, 2023. As per the rule, e-filing was implemented for convenience, easy accessibility, speedier processing, virtual hearing and paperless processing.

For rural people Gram Panchayat Seva Kendras are expected to help. E-filing also promotes less need for lawyers.