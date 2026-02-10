Dasara Expo to be developed as heritage tourism destination: KEA Chairman
News

Dasara Expo to be developed as heritage tourism destination: KEA Chairman

February 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan said that it is intended to develop Dasara Exhibition grounds as a major heritage tourist destination, without restricting the activities to Dasara alone.

He was speaking after expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, for extending his tenure, at a felicitation programme organised in his honour by the Presidents of various organisations and associations at KEA premises in the city yesterday.

More tourist destinations should be developed to boost tourism potential of the city. Hence, plans are on the anvil to develop Dasara Expo as a tourist spot, by including various attractions, beyond Dasara. The exhibition premises has been already given a facelift on traditional lines. In the coming days, industrial exhibition, Glow Garden and Dinosaur Park will be developed. A memorandum will be submitted to the CM and Dy. CM to allocate funds for these projects in the forthcoming State Budget, he added.

Stating that the Dasara Expo has been already given a new look, by adding new attractions to entertain the visitors, followed by the construction of heritage style stalls, Musical Fountain, Dragon Fountain and several other development works, Ayub Khan said, in the coming days, for the first time, Dasara Exhibition will be organised in other cities too.

“Apart from being a major tourist attraction, Dasara Exhibition is the major commercial hub for business transactions, generating several employment opportunities. Likewise, throughout the year, programmes will be organised to financially benefit the economically weaker labourers,” he said.

Ayub Khan was felicitated by Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), K.B. Lingaraju, President of Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association D.T. Prakash, President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayangowda, President of Basava Balagala Okkuta M. Chandrashekar, social worker Raghuram Vajpayee, President of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy,  President of KMPK Charitable Trust Vikram Iyengar and Comperer Ajay Shastri.

Former Corporator Raghuraje Urs and Rakesh Kumar were among those present at the felicitation event.

