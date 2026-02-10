Mass rendition of Hanuman Chalisa in city on Feb. 14

February 10, 2026

Seating arrangements will be made for more than 30,000 devotees: Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Mysore/Mysuru: Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram, has organised Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagna, a mass rendition of Hanuman Chalisa, on Feb. 14 at 9 am at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city.

Addressing media persons at the premises of Karya Siddhi Hanuman temple, within the precincts of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram here this morning, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, who has successfully conducted the similar event in other States said, ‘in the morning session, Hanuman Chalisa will be rendered in Hindi, followed by Kannada session in the evening, which will be conducted by the Sri Swamiji himself.

A total of 30,000 seating arrangements have been made, with a pandal measuring 170×800 feet to be erected for the event. Mass feeding has been arranged for 45,000 people, with various institutions chipping in with monetary contributions and donating essential items. A saffron colour thread will be distributed to all the participants on the day,’ the Swamiji added.

The devotees are expected to turn up in large numbers as the day of the event falls on the eve of Mahashivarathri, Swamiji said.

Explaining about the reason behind organising Hanuman Chalisa, Swamiji said that, Hanuman resembles Lord Shiva. He embodies the spirit of Lord Shiva and Vishnu and revered as the Brahma of the future.

At Vishakapatnam, 130 feet tall statue of Hanuman will be installed, while 43 temples of Lord Hanuman has been established in various parts of the world. Rama and Hanuman share a special bond in relation to Karnataka, Swamiji added.

The Hanuman Chalisa is rendered in Kashi, as Saint Tulsidas wrote Hanuman Chalisa in the same place. It is becoming popular year after year, the Swamiji said.

As a publicity initiative of Hanuman Chalisa, a vehicle modified as a chariot is being taken around the city, said Swamiji, who released the pamphlets of the forthcoming event on the occasion.

Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) H.V. Rajeev, President of Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association D.T. Prakash, BJP leader Cable Mahesh and others were present.