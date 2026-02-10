PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill: MP visits site, assures to take up issue in Delhi

February 10, 2026

Project work continues undisturbed High Court to hear petition on Feb. 13

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a series of protests and strong public opposition to the ongoing works under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme atop Chamundi Hill, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the Hill on Sunday evening.

He had darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari and later inspected the construction site. During the visit, he received a petition from the Shree Chamundeshwari Mahabaleshwara Betta Samrakshana Vedike, which has been staging protests against the works, alleging that the construction has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees.

Vedike member Lohit Urs said the construction activity has caused serious damage to the heritage and traditional character of the temple precincts.

Yaduveer Wadiyar assured protesters that he would immediately take up the matter with the authorities concerned in New Delhi and make efforts to halt the present works, while pressing for any future construction to protect the heritage structure and sanctity of the Hill.

Picture shows ongoing works under PRASHAD scheme.

High Court hearing

Meanwhile, work atop the Hill has continued even as the Karnataka High Court is set to hear a petition on Feb. 13.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, has filed the petition challenging the PRASHAD project and submitted documents highlighting its possible impact on the temple.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa said the works are continuing as the High Court has not issued any stay order.

“The contract has been awarded to Bengaluru-based SAS Karkala Enterprises, which is carrying out the work without interruption. While this is a Central project, the land belongs to the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and the State Tourism Department is the implementing agency,” she said.