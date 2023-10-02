Gandhi and Shastri Jayantis celebrated in city

October 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The city remembered the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Second Prime Minister of Independent India Lal Bahadur Shastri by paying tributes to the two great leaders at programmes held in different venues across the city this morning.

Garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Square and an all-religion prayer meeting, marked Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by the District Administration at Town Hall.

Prayer meeting was attended by many religious heads. Shanti Bhajans and Sadbhavana songs, focusing on promotion of national unity and social goodwill among people of different beliefs and cultures, were rendered. Also, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of the Mahatma in the Town Hall.

DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa and Tanveer Sait and other officials were present.

At K.R. Hospital

Floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi marked Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at K.R. Hospital this morning. Four cleaning staff of the Hospital — Sundramma, Mahalingu, Narayanaswamy and Jayalakshmi — were felicitated by Lions Club of Vaidyas, Mysuru, on the occasion. MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, CAO Kalpashree, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. H.P. Shobha, RMO Dr. Nayaz Pasha, heads of all Departments and other staff were present.

At Gandhi Bhavan

A special lecture on the topic ‘Gandhiji Kanasina Bharata’ (India of Gandhiji’s dreams) was organised as part of Gandhi Jayanti at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri this morning. Freedom fighter M. Somashekaraiah inaugurated the event. Dr. B.P. Indira, a faculty of Government First Grade College, Byrapura in T. Narasipur, delivered the special lecture.

At Congress Office

Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti was celebrated at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station this morning. Rich floral tributes were paid to the portrait of the two great leaders. The event was also marked rendering of Bhajans and devotional songs in honour of the Mahatma and Shastriji.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda and a host of other party leaders were present.