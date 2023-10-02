69th Wildlife Week begins at Mysuru Zoo

October 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the 69th Wildlife Week, Mysuru Zoo had organised ‘Walk for Wildlife,’ Photography and Painting Exhibition in city this morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra flagged off the ‘Walk for Wildlife’ at 7.30 am from the Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace, which concluded at Zoo. About 200 students, Forest Department and Zoo Officers & staff, Zoo volunteers and other NGOs took part in the walk.

Later, the DC inaugurated a Photography and Painting Exhibition at the Zoo. Recently, Zoo had organised a painting competition under the theme ‘Unite for Big Cats Campaign’ for students of Class 5 to 12 in which 235 students from various schools and colleges participated.

Also, 52 photographers participated in the photography competition with a total 128 photographs for both ‘In situ’ category (82 Photos) and ‘Ex situ’ category (46 Photos). The winners of both the competitions were announced today and the award-winning and selected photos and paintings were on display at the exhibition.

Canara Bank, Zoo Branch, sponsored Rs. 20,000 as cash prizes to the winners in the photography competition. The prizes will be distributed on Oct. 8 during the valedictory function of the Wildlife Week.

On Oct. 4, all the Zoos will celebrate International Zoo Keepers Day. A team building exercise including fun games will be held for all Animal Keepers of Mysuru Zoo on Oct. 3 and 4. They will also visit Ranganattitu Bird Sanctuary.

Nature Walk and observing biodiversity activity will be conducted on Oct. 5 and 6 between 7 am and 8.30 am at Karanji Lake. To participate in the above programme, one can go through the link https://forms.gle/56UMcedJLBDUzsW67 before Oct. 4, 5.30 pm. (15 participants per day)

As part of Wildlife Week, the Elocution Competition for 8th to 10th std. students & Essay Competition for 10th to PU students will be conducted on Oct. 7 between 10 am and 12 noon. The topic for elocution is “Climate Change and its Impact on Wildlife’ and the topic for Essay is ‘Implications of plastic on wildlife.’

Interested students can go through the link https://forms.gle/nxGwTJggaHEXPtxy6 before Oct. 6, 5.30 pm.

The valedictory and prize distribution function will be held on Oct. 8 at 10.30 am at Zoo.