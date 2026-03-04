Gandhi Shilp Bazaar: 152nd Handicrafts Exhibition at JSS Mysore Urban Haat

March 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, the 152nd Handicrafts Exhibition and Sale, has been organised at JSS Mysore Urban Haat in Hebbal, Mysuru, under the sponsorship of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi.

The 10-day expo and sale will be inaugurated at JSS Urban Haat, a unit of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, on Mar. 6 at 4 pm by Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladandi. The Bazaar will remain open to public from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Mar. 15.

The State-level Gandhi Shilp Bazaar will feature 70 stalls, bringing together skilled artisans and handloom weavers from various States across India. JSS Mysore Urban Haat has successfully organised 151 exhibitions so far and this marks its 152nd edition, continuing its tradition of promoting Indian handicrafts and handlooms.

Products on display: Artisans will showcase and sell a wide range of authentic handicrafts and handloom products, including wood carvings and stone sculptures, Bronze idols and traditional wooden inlay art, Terracotta pottery and paper crafts, carpets and cotton jamakkhanas, imitation jewellery and lacquered wooden artifacts, Batik and Kalamkari, Paintings, Artistic leather products and handcrafted footwear, Channapatna toys, Embroidery works. Maheshwari and Chanderi sarees (Madhya Pradesh), Madhubani paintings (Bihar), Pattachitra art (Odisha), Silver filigree items, Bamboo and cane products (Assam), Dry flower crafts, Chikankari embroidery (Uttar Pradesh), Artistic stone artifacts, Phulkari textiles (Punjab), Katha sarees (West Bengal) and many more.

All products will be available directly from artisans to customers, ensuring authentic quality at affordable prices, without any intermediaries. Participating artisans are provided free stalls, along with travel allowance and daily allowance, supported by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.