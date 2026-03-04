Regularise 6,800 Pourakarmikas, demands former Mayor Narayan
News

Regularise 6,800 Pourakarmikas, demands former Mayor Narayan

March 4, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Narayan, who is also President of the State City Corporations, CMCs (City Municipal Councils) and TMCs (Town Municipal Councils) Pourakarmika Mahasangha, has urged the State Government to regularise the services of 6,800 contract Pourakarmikas working in various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Karnataka and to address their long-pending demands in the forthcoming State Budget.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Narayan said that Pourakarmikas play a vital role in maintaining public health and hygiene by keeping cities and towns clean.

“Pourakarmikas are facing several issues, which were discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister seeking fulfilment of their various demands,” he said.

He pointed out that 35,400 Pourakarmikas are currently working under the Direct Payment system. Of these, around 29,000 have had their services regularised. However, the remaining 6,800 contract workers are yet to be regularised, he noted, urging the Government to take immediate steps in                              this regard.

Mahasangha office-bearers R. Shivanna, Yathiraj, R. Dasu, S. Nagaraj and Srinivas were present at the press meet.

