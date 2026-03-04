One killed, four others injured as car rams into electric pole
March 4, 2026

All were pursuing their 1st year M.Tech course at VTU

Mysore/Mysuru: One student was killed while four others sustained serious injuries when the person behind the wheels of the car in which they were travelling lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into an electric pole on the Outer Ring Road, near Manasinagar last night.

While the deceased student has been identified as Sumeeth (23), a native of Raichur, the injured students are Dhananjaya, Revanth, Pavan and Prajwal.

Dhananjaya is said to be in a critical state at a private hospital in city and it is learnt that Prajwal was driving the car, when the accident took place.

All the five students were proceeding in a Maruti Baleno car (KA-09-MC-7926) on the Outer Ring Road & when they were passing via Manasinagar, the speeding car, which went out of control, first rammed into the road divider & then hit the electric pole before coming to a halt.

All the five students were immediately rushed to a private hospital where Sumeeth succumbed to injuries.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

