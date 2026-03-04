‘Star hotel has encroached footpath space to sell liquor’
March 4, 2026

Nazarbad residents submit memorandum to DC

Mysore/Mysuru: The local residents have urged the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, to vacate the liquor counter of a star hotel, that has been operating by encroaching upon the footpath space on Theobald  Road, Nazarbad in city.

In a memorandum submitted to the DC, the residents have alleged that, the hotel management has been misusing the CL-7 license granted to them, to sell liquor. As per rules, the licensee is mandated to sell liquor to customers only inside the hotel. With the liquor counter opened on the footpath, the  facility is being misused, they further alleged.

A Women and Child Hospital and a temple are located exactly opposite to the liquor counter. The stretch of road, witnesses heavy traffic density, that is aggravated by the customers who stop and park their vehicles haphazardly to buy liquor, severely affecting the smooth flow of traffic.

The counter space has been built by encroaching upon the footpath space, without seeking any permission of MCC.

Earlier, when the illegality was brought to light, the counter had been closed. Now, the counter has been reopened and strangely Excise Department officers have kept mum, the residents have alleged.

