Gang rape at Chamundi Foothill: State Women’s Commission Chief lodges complaint

August 27, 2021

Commission to pay the victim’s medical bill; offers legal help

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Prameela Naidu yesterday lodged a complaint with the Mysuru Police demanding harsh punishment for those who gang raped a college student on Tuesday evening at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

Responding to media persons, she said the Commission has taken suo moto note of the incident and lodged a complaint with the Police. After lodging the complaint, she rushed to the crime spot and collected information from the Police for submitting a detailed report to the Home Ministry.

Speaking to reporters at the crime site, Prameela said the Police are confident of arresting the accused soon. However, she could not meet the rape victim as she is in a state of shock.

“The Police have gathered 34 clues and the investigators are working on those leads, with the Police on the job of tracing the accused. The rapists, who were in an inebriated condition, assaulted the youth accompanying the girl before the sexual assault. Such heinous incidents shouldn’t occur in any part of the State,” she added.

Prameela said the Women’s Commission would pay all her medical bills and provide counselling to her. “I have spoken to the District Legal Cell to provide them necessary legal help also,” she added.

“Doctors also advised me not to meet her. Both the girl and her friend are admitted at the hospital and the boy has suffered a wound on his forehead,” said Prameela Naidu.

National Commission for Women takes note

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the gang rape case and has written to Karnataka Police to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested.

“The NCW has come across a media post wherein it has been alleged that a young woman along with her boyfriend was attacked by a group of men and later the woman was gang raped at Chamundi Hill. As per the reports, only FIR has been registered and no accused has been arrested in the matter yet,” read the release by the NCW.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Karnataka, to make sure that all the accused are identified and immediately arrested and charged under relevant provisions of the law.

The Chairperson has also taken up the matter with the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women. The Commission has sought initiating the process to provide the adequate compensation to the survivor as per the rules of the Victim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972.

The NCW has also asked that the survivor must be provided with medical and counselling support. The action taken in the matter must be communicated to the Commission at the earliest, Rekha Sharma noted.