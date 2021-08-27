Youths, tourists clean Kotebetta

August 27, 2021

Somwarpet: Members of Somwarpet Young Indian Farmers Association and tourists conducted Shramadhan by cleaning the trash left behind by tourists at Kotebetta near Garwale in Kodagu.

With rare purple flowers blooming on the hill, a lot of tourists are visiting the hill to view its beauty in recent days.

The tourists, who arrive at the hill, also bring liquor and food to the spot and after enjoying, they discard empty liquor bottles and leftover food at the spot thus spoiling the environment.

On Wednesday, the members of Somwarpet Young Indian Farmers Association and tourists, who undertook cleaning, cleared the trash left behind by the tourists. “We are not against tourists coming to the hill. The tourists should not spoil the environment and should give importance to cleanliness,” they said.

Association President Srinidhi Lingappa, Sajan, Mohit, Adarsh, Jayakeerthi, Vikas, Chiranjeevi, Gagan and others took part in the cleaning drive.