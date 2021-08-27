CET from tomorrow

August 27, 2021

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET-2021) for admission to Under-Graduate professional courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences etc., in Colleges of Karnataka will take place on Aug.28, 29 and 30.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the exam will take place at 530 centres across the State.

Pointing out that 2,01,816 students have registered for the CET, he said that the exam will take place with all COVID-19 Government SOPs in place and the students have to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Biology and Mathematics papers exam will be held on Aug.28; Physics and Chemistry papers on Aug.29 and Kannada exam only for Horanadu and Gadinadu students on Aug.30.

Continuing, Dr. Ashwath-narayan said that out of the 530 centres, 86 are in Bengaluru city alone and the rest 444 centres are in other parts of the State. Maintaining that the Police will make suitable security arrangements for smooth conduct of the exam, he said that 530 Observers, 1,060 vigilance staff, 530 question papers in-charge, 8,409 exam hall in-charge and 20,415 other personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the exam.

The Kannada exam for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held only at six places on Aug.30, he added.