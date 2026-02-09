Gangothri campus riddled with woes

February 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Manasagangothri, the Post Graduate (PG) campus of the University of Mysore (UoM), is replete with grievances, with students forced to bear the brunt.

From pure drinking water facility to toilets, better roads to street lamps, the student community is bereft of many basic infrastructural facilities.

The public toilet built for the benefit of students at several places within the campus remains inaccessible, as it awaits official inauguration, even after two years of completing the works. The door of the toilet is locked and the surroundings of the building is occupied by weeds and shrubs, making it difficult even to take a walk.

The round canteen, which was once a popular joint in Gangothri campus, now resembles an abandoned building. The canteen was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and remains locked since then.

Picture shows the Round Canteen, which was once a popular joint in Gangothri campus, now in disuse.

The premises now wears a deserted look, with the waste accumulating since then. It has turned into an eyesore, with neither of the authorities taking any steps to keep the premises clean.

Nataraj, a Syndicate Member of University of Mysore, told Star of Mysore, ironically the Gangothri campus is declared as Plastic Free Zone, but the decrepit condition of the Round Canteen and its surroundings, explains the sorry state of affairs.

Three Public Toilets have been built on the campus, but remains unused. If the toilets are built and no revenue is generated from the same, the Varsity has to incur the loss, he added, adducing at how works are planned and bills are raised, spending unnecessarily beyond the estimated cost.