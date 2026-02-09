Demand survey for housing sites

February 9, 2026

2,000-acre township planned at Bommenahalli in Yelwal hobli

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), which has begun the process of developing a major township housing project near Bommenahalli in Yelwal hobli of Mysuru taluk, covering nearly 2,000 acres, will soon conduct a demand survey to assess buying trends for the proposed township.

The project will be implemented under a 50:50 farmer participation model, in which landowners who part with their land will receive 50 percent of developed plots without making any financial investment.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith said the demand survey would help identify genuine beneficiaries and provide a clear picture of the demand for houses in MDA layouts with all basic amenities.

Survey with approximate rates, site dimensions

“We will call for the survey in a week for Phase-I of the Bommenahalli Township. Sites of different dimensions, such as 20×30, 30×40, 50×80 and 80×120 ft will be categorised separately and the potential demand assessed,” he said.

Rakshith added that the approximate rate of each site in MDA’s share of the developed sites would be worked out and made public to gauge demand.

“The MDA Board, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, has already approved Bommenahalli Township and a formal proposal for Phase-I will be sent to the Government,” he said.

The township will cover land in four villages of Yelwal hobli: Nagawala (429.13 acres from 366 landowners), Bommenahalli (766.33 acres from 523 landowners), Doddamaragowdanahalli (336.38 acres from 139 landowners) and Kammarahalli (538.20 acres from 496 landowners).

On the response from farmers and landowners, the Commissioner said about 200 farmers owning nearly 800 acres have already submitted consent letters to part with their land under the 50:50 scheme.

“We also have around 400 acres of Government land and our target is to form Phase-I over 1,200 acres,” he added.

Rakshith noted that more than 70,000 to 80,000 applicants who had earlier applied for MDA sites have been waiting for nearly 35 years and many of them have passed away.

“We will re-scrutinise the applications, filter eligible applicants and contact them to confirm whether they still require sites. The process will be carried out as per procedure,” he said.