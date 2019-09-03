Garbage menace in Lakshmipuram

Sir,
As we aspire to be the cleanest city in India, it is disheartening to see garbage being dumped on roadside in Lakshmipuram 1st Main near RMP guest quarters building. JSS school children have to pass by the garbage which almost occupies half the road.
The foul smell is very disturbing and is a health hazard. I request the authorities to take corrective action at the earliest. We need to impose heavy penalty on the residents to bring cleanliness in true sense.
– Vinay Pandit, Lakshmipuram, 30.8.2019
Sir, It is very unfortunate that some citizens are not ready to appreciate the efforts by the MCC, associated organizations, schools, colleges, NGOs and others to keep the city clean. Their efforts have consistently borne fruit since a few years now. MCC has to streamline this activity some more aggressively, through awareness programmes and also organizing segregated garbage collection points at suitable points and at regular intervals to eliminate this loose end. Thank you.