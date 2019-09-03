Garbage menace in Lakshmipuram

September 3, 2019

Sir,

As we aspire to be the cleanest city in India, it is disheartening to see garbage being dumped on roadside in Lakshmipuram 1st Main near RMP guest quarters building. JSS school children have to pass by the garbage which almost occupies half the road.

The foul smell is very disturbing and is a health hazard. I request the authorities to take corrective action at the earliest. We need to impose heavy penalty on the residents to bring cleanliness in true sense.

– Vinay Pandit, Lakshmipuram, 30.8.2019

