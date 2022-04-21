Ghastly accident snuffs out seven lives near Hunsur

April 21, 2022

Two seriously injured admitted to a hospital in Mysuru

Hunsur: Six persons were killed on the spot, while another succumbed at a hospital, when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree, after the person behind the wheels lost control of the vehicle near Arasu Kallahalli on Hunsur-Virajpet Road yesterday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (47), son of Balakrishna, Vinuth (33), son of Balappa, Dayanand (40), son of Sankappa Rai, Anil (44), son of Raghav, Babu (47), son of Gopal, Rajesh (43), son of Somu and Philip (65-photo unavailable), all residents of Polibetta in Virajpet taluk.

Those injured are 22-year-old Keerthana, daughter of Sundar and Shanthi couple and 14-year-old Angel, daughter of Samson and Koji couple. They are undergoing treatment in an ICU at a private hospital in Mysuru.

It is learnt that all the occupants of the Bolero vehicle were residents of the same locality in Polibetta and were friends.

Details: Yesterday morning, all the nine persons had come to Hunsur in the Bolero vehicle (KA-03-MC-6455) to attend the wedding ceremony of Polibetta resident Sadananda with Jayakumari of Hunsur, which was held at a Convention Hall on Hunsur Bypass Road.

After attending the wedding, they left for Polibetta and when the vehicle was proceeding near Arasu Kallahalli on Hunsur-Virajpet Road (about 7 kilometres from Hunsur) in the afternoon, Santosh, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a roadside tree killing six persons on the spot and injuring three others.

Philip, Keerthana and Angel, who were seated on the rear seat, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to Hunsur General Hospital, where they were provided first-aid and were later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru, where Philip succumbed to injuries.

As a huge branch of the roadside tree penetrated into the vehicle after smashing the front glass, the six persons seated on the front and middle seat were killed on the spot and the Police, with the help of public, had to cut the branch to separate it from the vehicle. Bodies were removed from the vehicle and were shifted to Hunsur General Hospital Mortuary.

Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, Additional SP Shivakumar and staff of Hunsur Rural Police Station visited the spot and a case has been registered at Hunsur Rural Police Station.