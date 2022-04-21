II PU Exams to be held from Apr. 22 to May 18

April 21, 2022

CCTV surveillance with strict monitoring

Bengaluru: With the II PUC examination (2021-22) scheduled to commence from Apr. 22 across the State, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has made it clear that it was mandatory for the students to appear for the exams in their respective uniforms. Private candidates and repeaters would be exempted from wearing uniforms.

This year, in all 6,84,255 students will be taking the II PU exams. Of them, 6,00,519 are regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates. As many as 2.3 lakh, 2.5 lakh and 2.1 lakh students have registered for arts, commerce and science streams respectively, while 2,212 specially abled children will take the exam for whom special arrangements have been made. The examination will be held at 1,070 examination centres throughout the State.

Ban orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC will be imposed within 200 metres of all the exam centres and all photocopy shops in the vicinity of exam centres will be ordered to close down.

The examination activities will be monitored through CCTV surveillance. Meanwhile, movements at the Treasuries, where question papers are kept, will also be monitored for 24×7 at the offices of the Deputy Commissioners. Only the Chief Superintendents of examination centres will be allowed to carry a basic mobile phone without a camera while all other examination-related staff and students are barred from carrying mobile phones with them inside the examination halls. All the processes related to examination will be carried out with complete Police protection.

Free bus service

Students are provided with free KSRTC and BMTC bus facility from their residence to the examination centre. The students can show their hall tickets and use the facility.

Helpline facility

The Government has also started a Helpline for answering any clarification related to the II PU exam. Students may reach Helpline No: 080-23080864 between 9 am and 6 pm to clear their queries related to subjects where subject experts and counsellors will answer the queries.

All the exams will be held in the morning session from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

35,141 students to appear for exams in 50 centres across Mysuru Dist.

In Mysuru, the exam will take place at 50 centres across the district, including 26 in the city alone. There are three centres each in K.R. Nagar and H.D. Kote, four each in Hunsur and Periyapatna and six in T. Narasipur. A total of 35,141 students have registered for the exam in the district including 31,241 freshers, 2,921 repeaters and 979 privately registered ones.

Time-Table

Apr. 22 : Logic, Business Studies

Apr. 23 : Mathematics and Education

Apr. 25 : Economics

Apr. 26 : Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

Apr. 27 : Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Apr. 28 : Kannada, Arabic

May 4 : Geography, Biology

May 5 : Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

May 6 : English

May 10 : History, Physics

May 12 : Political Science, Statistics

May 14 : Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 17 : Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

May 18 : Hindi