Girl ends life posts suicide preparation online

Mysuru: A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in city yesterday afternoon and she recorded her final moments and uploaded the video on Facebook.

The incident was reported from Cauvery Nagar near Bannimantap where 18-year-old Yasmin Taj, a Second PUC student of a city college, ended her life after consuming tablets. The girl’s family hails from Andhra Pradesh and was settled in Mysuru. She is a Commerce student and according to the Police, Yasmin Taj was suffering from some health issues and could not attend her classes regularly.

In the video, Yasmin said, despite putting in a lot of efforts she has been lagging in studies. “I am facing health issues because of which I can’t focus on studies and have been unable to attend college regularly. I did not get hall ticket for preparatory exams due to low attendance,” said Yasmin in the video. She said that the college had given her one-month time to make up for her attendance or write the supplementary exams but she felt that she could not make it.

Family members, however, refute this and her father has stated to the Police that his daughter was suffering from headache. Her father Abdul Rafeeq told the Police that due to severe headache, his daughter consumed six tablets and when she fell ill, she was taken to a hospital and she died on the way.

rnoon, Yasmin Taj dissolved many capsules in a glass of water and consumed the same. The video shows her stirring the tablets with water in a steel glass. It is yet to be established from where she managed to get various medicines. She recorded her last moments and in the video she posted on Facebook, she said that she was depressed over not getting hall ticket from the college. She named a few of her friends and family members and told them that she would miss them a lot.

Police said that Yasmin Taj spoke in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Saying that she was solely responsible for her death, Yasmin Taj shared the video on social media, the Police said.

“I wanted to become a lawyer or a singer but it has become impossible to fulfil those dreams,” she said in the video.

Metagalli Police have registered a case and have obtained the video for investigation. Police are probing how Yasmin Taj procured the medicines and the real reason behind her suicide.

