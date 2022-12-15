Girl students should learn martial arts for self-defence
December 15, 2022

Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer G.R. Mahesh has advised girl students to learn martial arts for self-defence.

He was speaking after distributing prizes to winners of District-level karate competitions organised by the Department at Rajarajeshwarinagar Department  Hostel  here recently.

“Today, women are working in all fields and are working day and night on par with men. By learning martial arts like Karate they can defend themselves at any given time. The Government is also making arrangements for girls to learn Karate at hostels. Girls should make use of this and those who lose in the competitions should not give up but try to win next time. Those who have won should aim to participate at State and National-level competitions,” he said.

K.M. Rakshita of Nanjangud won the first prize, Mysuru’s Geetanjali bagged the second prize and H.D. Kote’s  Anjali stood  third in the competition.

District Karate Association President Sosale Siddaraju, Mysuru Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer M.K. Megha, Taluk Welfare Officers Vishwanath, Swarnalata, Chandrakala, Shashikala, Harish, Sukanya and Nagaratna were present.

Venkatesh, Mahesh, Guruprasad, Nagabharana,  J. Rakshit Gowda and R. Dakshayini were the referees.

