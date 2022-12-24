‘Give importance to your life as well as wildlife while dousing forest fires’
‘Give importance to your life as well as wildlife while dousing forest fires’

December 24, 2022

Hunsur: “There are hi-tech modern equipment to extinguish fire, which has to be used and importance should be given to your life as well as wildlife while dousing forest fires,” said Periyapatna Fire Station Officer Ajay.

He was speaking at the day-long workshop organised for the Forest Department staff on ‘Protection of forest and wildlife from forest fire’ at Nagarahole on Tuesday. “It is better to take precautions to prevent forest fire and it is equally important to follow the advice given by the Fire and Emergency Services Department,” he said.

Nagarahole Wildlife Division Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) K.P. Gopal, who also spoke, said that precautionary steps have been taken to prevent forest fire in Nagarahole Sub-Division under the guidance of Nagarahole Director and instructed the Forest staff to follow the guidelines given during training.

Nagarahole Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mohammed Jeeshan said that steps have been taken to maintain fire lines in Nagarahole range and added that awareness of forest fires, forest and wildlife conservation through street plays will be undertaken at villages in forest borders to take villagers into confidence. “Fire will not occur on its own, it happens only if miscreants light fire. Wildlife and nature lovers are always protectors of forest,” he said and urged the public to inform the Forest Department if they come across people moving around in a suspicious manner in forest areas.

Kallahalla RFO Rajashekar said that people should understand that a city, town or a village can survive if there are forests and join hands with the Forest Department to protect and conserve forests from fires.

A documentary on fire extinguishing was screened by Gonikoppa Fire Station on the occasion. Nagarahole, Kallahalla Wildlife Range Sub-Division Forest officials, Forest Guards, Watchers and others participated in the workshop.

