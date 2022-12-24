Inter-district robbers held
News

Inter-district robbers held

December 24, 2022

Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested two inter-district robbers and have recovered gold ornaments, two and four wheelers from them.

The first accused was arrested on Nov. 22 and based on the information provided by him, the CCB Police arrested the second accused on Dec. 6 and recovered 136 grams gold ornaments, one two-wheeler and three Maruti 800 cars, all worth Rs. 10 lakh from them.

Following their arrest, the CCB Police have solved one case each in Jayalakshmipuram, Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram (burglary), Nazarbad (extortion), Hassan town, K.R. Pet town and Berur (vehicle lifting) Police Stations.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided CCB Inspector (H&B Division) G. Shekar, ASI Asgar Khan and staff Saleem Pasha, Ramaswamy, Yakub Shariff, Anand, Narasimha, Uma Mahesh, Ganesh and Gautham in nabbing and recovery operation.

