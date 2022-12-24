Two-wheeler lifter arrested, 4 vehicles recovered

December 24, 2022

Mysuru: V.V. Puram Police have arrested a two-wheeler lifter near the Railway track in Yadavagiri on Dec. 17 and recovered four two-wheelers worth Rs. 95,000.

Following the arrest, the Police have solved one case each in V.V. Puram, Hebbal, Devaraja and Metagalli Police Stations.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and N.R. Sub-Division ACP M. Shivashankar guided V.V. Puram Inspector M. Mohan Kumar, ASI Nagaraj Naika and staff Prasanna, Ravigowda, Parashuram Rathod, Mahesh, Eeranna, Umesh, Cheluvaraj and Bashasaab in the nabbing and recovery operation.