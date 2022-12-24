Vokkaligara Sangha Director cheating case: Police file B-report

December 24, 2022

Bengaluru: In a big relief for Karnataka Vokkaligara Sangha Director M.B. Manjegowda of Mysuru, the High Grounds Police at Bengaluru has filed a B-report (Cancellation Report) in connection with cheating case, in which Manjegowda and his wife were accused of cheating Rs.35 lakh to a Medical seat aspirant.

K.R. Srinivas of Hanumanthanagar in Bengaluru had lodged a complaint at High Grounds Police Station on Nov.23, accusing the couple of cheating him of Rs.35 lakh on the promise of getting a MBBS seat for the son of his (Srinivas) relative at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bengaluru, which is run by Vokkaligara Sangha. Police, who investigated the case, filed a B-report to the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bengaluru, stating that they found no evidence against the accused, it is learnt.