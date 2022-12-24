Thermal Drone Camera donated to keep vigil over forest fires
December 24, 2022

H.D. Kote: To keep vigil over forest fires from taking place and to keep a watch on poachers in forest areas, PM Ventures Private Limited has donated a Thermal Drone Camera to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The Thermal Drone Camera was handed over to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda by the Private Firm’s Chairman Phaneesh Murthy at Kakanakote Safari Centre on Tuesday.

A demonstration of the Thermal Drone Camera was held and features of it were also explained to the Forest staff. The drone is able to fly in any weather and can capture photos and videos during night and monitor around 4-km forest area for 40 minutes.

Phaneesh Murthy said that the company had donated 900 tracking cameras earlier and following poachers laying snares and traps leading to death of wild animals and also to help the Forest Department solve forest crimes, the company has donated the Thermal Drone Camera worth Rs. 21 lakh.

Magnasoft CEO Tiger Ramesh, who too spoke, said that the Forest Department is facing problems to track wild animals in villages bordering the forest and with the help of this drone camera, they can track the wild animals venturing into villages.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Rangaswamy, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Siddaraju, Madhu Manjunath Aradhya and Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Thermal Drone Camera donated to keep vigil over forest fires”

  1. Marigowda Ramanna says:
    December 24, 2022 at 8:44 pm

    “Magnasoft CEO Tiger Ramesh.. ”
    What a name to be associated with the forest!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

