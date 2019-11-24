Give your concept for Chamundi Hill arches

November 24, 2019

Mysuru: Under Central Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, there is a proposal to construct attractive arches of different sizes and designs at Chamundi Hill and roads leading to the Hill top. Interested individuals or institutions are requested to send their design/conceptual plan of arches along with technical viabilities, 3D drawings and other specifications.

Following receipt of applications, a special committee of higher officials will review, evaluate and finalise the design/winner. Creativity of the designers, their technical expertise and other related factors will be taken into account and winners will be rewarded by the district administration. Applications can be downloaded from www.mysore.nic.in or in person at Office of Dy. Director, Department of Tourism, 1st Floor, Hotel Mayura Hoysala, #2, JLB Road, Mysuru. Last date to submit applications via e-mail: [email protected] or in person is Dec. 9. For details, call: 0821-2422096.

