Gold chain-snatcher arrested by City Police in six hours

March 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift action, V.V. Puram Police, led by Inspector M. Mohan Kumar, have arrested a chain-snatcher within six hours of the incident in city this morning.

The accused, a 28-year-old youth, who came on a navy blue coloured two-wheeler, with a half-visible number plate, snatched the gold chain weighing 65 grams from the victim, identified as Pushpa Devi, wife of late Shantilal Jain, on first main road (parallel road to Hotel Dasaprakash Paradise), Yadavagiri, between 7.15 am and 7.25 am.

The victim resides at Palatine Elite Apartments on first Main Road, Yadavagiri and the incident occurred 300 metres away from her house.

According to the footage of CCTV camera, the accused was waiting on his two-wheeler when the victim was on her morning walk. He noticed her and came back, rode a distance, stopped the vehicle and walked near the victim, yanked off the gold chain and sped on his bike.

The Police team, supervised by ACP (NR Sub-Division) C.K. Ashwathnarayan, led by Inspector M. Mohan Kumar, including PSIs K. Lepaksha and K.K. Mohan, on the basis of CCTV camera footages, traced the accused to Vijayanagar at about 1.30 pm, arresting him within six hours of the incident.

The Police cross checked the registration number of the accused’s vehicle with RTO, got the details and traced him near his house. He is a food delivery boy, a resident of the area near Vijayanagar Water Tank and has been brought to V.V. Puram Police Station for questioning.

The accused who recently had a love marriage, was deep in debts and committed the crime to clear them.

Inspector Mohan Kumar, who cracked the case in no time, was part of the investigation team that solved retired IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni’s murder case (hit-and-run case on Nov. 4, 2022) by arresting the culprits and seizing the car used in the crime. Mohan Kumar had previously served as the Inspector of State Intelligence Wing, Kodagu.