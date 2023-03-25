Gold plate pawning case: Court finds former Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt Seer, two others guilty

March 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The previous pontiff of Sosale Sri Vyasaraja Mutt and two others have been pronounced guilty by a Court here, in the case related to pawning of gold plates of the Mutt with a private financier in city.

Judge Gururaja Somakkalavar of Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court found the previous pontiff of the Mutt Sri Vidyamanohara Teertha, his mother Srimathi and B.R. Nataraj Jois associated with the previous management board of the Mutt guilty.

The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 each, besides asking them to furnish a bond of Rs. 50,000 each, directing them to maintain a good conduct for one year without committing any offence. They (guilty) should also provide their permanent residential address and the Officers should keep a watch on them for one year, according to the judgment.

The accused have been proven guilty under IPC Sections 406, 408 and 420. However, considering the age of Srimathi and Nataraj Jois and the reason of Vidyamanohara Teertha having the responsibility of taking care of his parents, the guilty have been exempted from going to jail, as mentioned in the judgement copy.

Case history

In the year 2011, as the pontiff of Sosale Sri Vyasaraja Mutt, Sri Vidyamanohara Teertha Swamiji had pawned two gold plates weighing 500 grams each, belonging to the Mutt, at Sunil Finance on D. Devaraj Urs Road for a sum of Rs. 5 lakh. The devotees led by Narendra of Bengaluru, President of Vyasaraja Mutt Seva Samithi, had staged a protest in this regard.

A case had also been registered at Lakshmipuram Police Station and the Police had even seized the gold plates.