Free Kidney disease screening camp at Sigma Hospital tomorrow

March 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking World Kidney Day-2023, Sigma Hospital will be conducting a free Kidney disease screening camp tomorrow (Mar. 26) from 9 am to 1 pm at its premises in Saraswathipuram here.

Addressing a press meet in city yesterday, Sigma Hospital Director Dr. K.M. Madappa said that the theme of this year’s World Kidney Day is ‘Preparing for the unexpected and protecting the vulnerable.’

MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guest and inaugurate the camp. SAST Regional Consultant Dr. Manchegowda, Assistant Regional Consultant Dr. Naveen Kumar and SAST Mysuru District Coordinator Dr. Monisha will be the special invitees.

At this free camp, individuals can avail blood sugar, urine test and specialist consultation. If required, Kidney scan and Creatinine test will be conducted. BPL card holders who are benefitted under Arogya Karnataka/Ayushman Bharat Scheme can get required treatment free of cost. In case of patients suffering from end stage Kidney disease, Hospital will provide assistance for Kidney transplantation under the Scheme.

Chronic Kidney Disease is now rampant with almost one person in ten already suffering from it. The first step towards reducing the burden of Kidney diseases is to detect it in early stage and take corrective measures to prevent or delay its progression.

With over 25,000 successful surgeries in the last 8 years, Sigma Hospital leads Mysuru city in the scale and expertise of Urology care delivered. Sigma Urology Department uses minimally invasive procedures for surgical treatment of over 95 percent of the Urological diseases.

Consultant Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Dr. D.N. Somanna, Consultant Nephrologist Dr. Aniket Prabhakar, Chief Paediatrician & Hospital Director Dr. Rajeshwari Madappa and Hospital Managing Director S. Gnanashekar were present.