JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra valedictory tomorrow

March 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) maintained that the valedictory of the party’s State-wide Pancharatna Yatra to take place in the outskirts of Mysuru on Mar. 26 will be a historical one.

He was speaking to press persons after inspecting the Vedike construction works near Uttanahalli Ring road junction, the venue of the event recently.

HDK said that the mega convention will be held in a sprawling 100-acre area and over 10 lakh people from across the State are expected to take part.

Asserting that the valdedictory will indeed be the launch of the JD(S) campaign for the ensuing Assembly polls, he said that the party is fully geared up for the polls, the schedule of which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon.

Explaining the reason behind the selection of the venue for the valedictory, HDK said that the convention is taking place at the Chamundi foothill as the party believes that holding the convention here would have the blessings of the all-powerful Goddess Chamundeshwari.