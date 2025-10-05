October 5, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 5 (GA)- The Golden Jubilee – 50th National Yoga Sports Championship-2025 will be held at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road in Dattanagar from Oct. 9 to 12, under the banner of Yoga Federation of India (YFI).

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city recently, Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar, President, KSAYSA & Working President, Organising Committee, 50th National Yoga Sports Championship-2025, Mysuru, said that this historic Championship, marking five decades of excellence in Yoga sports, is being hosted by the Karnataka State Amateur Yoga Sports Association (KSAYSA), in collaboration with Global Yoga Forum, Mysore Vivekananda Yoga Education and Research Institution (MV Yogas), Mysore District Yoga Sports Foundation, GSS Yoga and Global Wellness Yoga Centre.

Over 1,000 competitors from 34 States across India are expected to participate. Around 200 qualified National Referees will officiate the Championship.

Eminent personalities, including Asian Yoga Federation President and YFI Chairman Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, YFI CEO Indu Agarwal, YFI President Dr. Anirudh Gupta, Secretary Dr. Abhinav Joshi and all office-bearers, along with Presidents and Secretaries of 34 States, will participate. Dignitaries and representatives from 11-12 countries will also be part of this five-day Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The YFI, a pioneer in the field of Yoga Sports in India and worldwide, has over 2,159 qualified National Referees and 7,512 registered participants. KSAYSA has previously organised five National Championships in Karnataka, with this being the first time in Mysuru.

The winners of this Golden Jubilee 50th Senior National Championship will earn the honour of representing India at the upcoming Asian Yoga Championship.

G.N. Krishna Murthy, Chairman, KSAYSA & Joint Secretary, YFI, Gangadharappa, former Chairman, KSAYSA, A. Nataraja, Secretary, KSAYSA, Umesh Ganapathy Shet, retired DSP, Police Department, Manjula, retired DDPI, Education Department, Sridhar, Manipal Hospitals Group and H.K. Geetha Kumar, Secretary, M.V. Yogas were present at the press meet.

For further details, contact Mob: 94486-00581 or 72040-20581.