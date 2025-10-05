Celebration Mysuru Marathon on Oct. 12
Sports

Celebration Mysuru Marathon on Oct. 12

October 5, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 5- Life is Calling, a Sports Management Company, will be organising 15th edition of Celebration Mysuru 1/2 Marathon and 10K on Oct. 12 (Sunday) from Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace.

The event, to be flagged off at 5.45 am will host a 21 kms Half Marathon, 10 kms Run for participants who are 16 years and above and 5 kms Run / Walk for participants aged 11 years and above.

The 21-km Half Marathon, 10-km Run are competitive categories with the participants expected from all over the country. The 5-km Celebration Fun Run / Walk is a non-competitive category to encourage participants from across Karnataka.

To register for the event, log into www.eventzalley.com or call Mob: 96066-22006 or e-mail: contact@lifeiscall ing-sports.com

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching