Celebration Mysuru Marathon on Oct. 12

October 5, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 5- Life is Calling, a Sports Management Company, will be organising 15th edition of Celebration Mysuru 1/2 Marathon and 10K on Oct. 12 (Sunday) from Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace.

The event, to be flagged off at 5.45 am will host a 21 kms Half Marathon, 10 kms Run for participants who are 16 years and above and 5 kms Run / Walk for participants aged 11 years and above.

The 21-km Half Marathon, 10-km Run are competitive categories with the participants expected from all over the country. The 5-km Celebration Fun Run / Walk is a non-competitive category to encourage participants from across Karnataka.

To register for the event, log into www.eventzalley.com or call Mob: 96066-22006 or e-mail: contact@lifeiscall ing-sports.com