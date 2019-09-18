‘Golden’ start for Yuva Sambhrama

September 18, 2019

Actor Ganesh inaugurates 10-day Dasara cultural treat

Mysuru: It was gay abandon for youngsters at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri as the most-awaited ‘Yuva Sambhrama,’ a cultural treat organised as a part of Dasara celebrations for the college students to showcase their talent, began yesterday.

The 10-day event was inaugurated by ‘Golden Star’ Ganesh amidst a loud cheer by the students and fans present at the venue.

Before his address, the cine actor greeted the audience in his old style by saying ‘Namaskara Namaskara Namaskara’ taking everyone back to the days when he started his career as a host for a popular programme on television. Stating that one should not stop dreaming, Ganesh said that there was a golden star and super star in every student present at the venue. Later, the actor entertained the audience through rendition of the song ‘Geeta… Sangeetha…’ from the movie Geeta starring Shankar Nag.

He also sang one of his most popular songs ‘Anisuthide Yako Indu…’ from his first movie Mungaru Male. Ganesh also promoted his upcoming movie titled Geeta which is ready for the release. The trailer of the movie was screened at the venue.

He then delivered a dialogue ‘Karnatakadalli Kannadigane Yajamana Sarvabauma’ to which the students applauded and blew whistles as well. The actor was also presented a portrait of his own by a city based artiste Puneeth.

The event started with a welcome dance by the students of University of Mysore Fine Arts College followed by a bharatanatyam dance ballet ‘Mahishasuramardini’ paying reverence to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, the performance by special children of Nitya Niranthara Trust, Yaraganahalli touched everyone’s heart. This was followed by the performances from students of Mosale Hosahalli Government FGC, Hassan, Seva Bharati FGC, Shankarapura, Chamarajanagar, Bharatinagar Government FGC, Maddur, Vishwabharati FGC, H.D. Kote, Mysuru and others.

Students of various colleges will perform dance, skit, mime, one-act plays based on the themes environment conservation, man-made disasters, national integration, women empowerment and equality, conservation of national monuments, Indian Independence Movement, Kannada Culture and Folk Art, Swachh Bharat, Traffic Rules and Regulations, ill-effects of mobile phones & social media and others during Yuva Sambhrama.

The best teams selected will perform during the ‘Yuva Dasara’ programme to be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds. The organisers also released the posters of Dasara Film Festival and Dasara Flower Show on the occasion.

District Minister V. Somanna, MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Taluk Panchayat President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Additional DC B.R. Poornima, MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde, Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Yuva Dasara Sub-Committee President Jayashankar and others were present.

