Golden Throne assembled

September 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The diamond-studded Golden Throne (Suvarna Simhasana) was assembled this morning at the Durbar Hall inside iconic Mysore Palace with all the accompanying rituals. Along with the Golden Throne, the silver Bhadrasana was assembled at the Kannadi Thotti.

This is one of the major attractions during Navaratri celebrations from Oct. 17. The Khas Durbar or the Private Durbar of titular head of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will begin from Oct. 17.

The rituals began at 7 am with Navagraha Homa, Shanti Homa and Havans performed to the Strong Room in the underground of the Palace where the Golden Throne is kept. The Golden Throne was brought to the Amba Vilas Durbar Hall at 7 am where the assembling of the throne began for Dasara and the Bhadrasana was assembled at Kannadi Thotti amidst tight Police security.

Though the rituals and assembling began at 7 am, it was halted between 10.30 am and 12 noon due to Rahu Kala where the priests and the assemblers carried out other minor works. After the Rahu Kala, the assembling of the throne was completed at 1.15 pm after Maha Mangalarathi.

As part of this ritual, the Pattada Aane (elephant), Pattada Kudure (horse) and Pattada Hasu (cow), all adorned with royal robes, were also brought and pujas performed. Member of erstwhile Mysore royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mysore Palace Board

Deputy Director T.S. Subra-manya and others were present.

In all, there are 14 parts to the Golden Throne and the Bhadrasana that includes the steps leading to the throne, golden umbrella, main seat with cushions, arms rest to name a few. About 14 members of Palace staff assembled them.

It is usually artisans from Gejjagalli village in Nanjangud taluk who are involved in the assembling of the throne, but this time it is said that only eight people from there were part of the assembling team with the rest from the Mysore Palace.

Adhika Masa

The Golden Throne was assembled as per the Palace Panchanga and the Nakshatra of Raja Wadiyar. This year, due to Adhika Masa (in view of calendar correction, an Adhika (additional) Ashwija Masa (month) is added, up to Oct. 16. This correction is done once in three years.), the dates for the throne assembling has come a month early. As a security measure, all those involved in assembling work were not allowed to use mobile phones and CCTV cameras installed at the premises were covered with clothes. The Palace Board had also restricted the entry of visitors to Palace till 2 pm today. The assembling of idols of Simha (Lion) to the throne will be done on the first day of Navaratri (Oct. 17) just before the Khas Durbar.