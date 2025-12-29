Gone in 6 minutes Rs. 10 crore

December 29, 2025

Gun-toting gang loots jewellery store in Hunsur of Gold & Diamond ornaments worth…

Hunsur: In a daring daylight robbery, a five-member armed gang stormed into a jewellery showroom in the heart of Hunsur town, threatened staff at gunpoint, and decamped with gold and diamond ornaments worth about Rs.10 crore.

The robbery occurred at the Sky Gold and Diamonds showroom, located behind the KSRTC bus stand on the Hunsur-Madikeri bypass road, around 2.10 pm yesterday.

Two helmet-clad youths initially entered the showroom posing as customers.

Moments later, three more masked men followed, brandishing revolvers and taking control of the premises.

Six-minute theft

Seven employees, including five women, were forced to raise their hands as the assailants carried out the heist. While one robber stood guard, pointing revolvers with both hands, the others swiftly gathered gold and diamond ornaments weighing around 7.5 kgs in total from the display shelves and packed them into the bags they had carried. The entire operation lasted barely six minutes.

When two female employees attempted to resist, the robbers pointed their weapons at them and forced them to sit aside on chairs in a corner.

Picture shows the photos of four of the five suspects captured in CCTV camera.

Stock verification on

Preliminary estimates suggested that the gang looted about 5 to 6 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery, though the exact quantity will be confirmed after a detailed stock verification.

The robbers had arrived on two motorcycles and had reportedly parked a getaway car about 2 km away. As they fled the showroom, locals pelted stones at them, prompting the gang to fire shots in the air before escaping towards Madikeri. At the time of the incident, the store manager, Asgar, had stepped out for lunch. He attempted to chase the gang on his scooter but retreated after one of the assailants pointed a revolver at him.

Security thin

Police sources said that security deployment in Hunsur was thin as many personnel had been diverted for bandobast duty due to Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Periyapatna and Harave.

Being a Sunday, most neighbouring shops were closed. Although the showroom typically employs 18-20 staff members, only seven employees were present during the robbery.

The staff informed the Police that the robbers conversed in English and Hindi. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Four teams formed

Four special teams have been formed to track down the culprits, and CCTV footage from the showroom and its surrounding areas is being reviewed. A dog squad was also pressed into service.

The showroom, owned by Kerala-based proprietors, was inaugurated on Apr. 27 this year by film actor ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya.

Senior officers, including DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SPs Nagesh and C. Mallik, Dy.SP Ravi, Hunsur Town Inspector Santosh Kashyap, Sub-Inspectors Jameer Ahmed and Thimmanayaka, Fingerprint Inspector Balasubramanya and ASI Harish Kumar visited the spot and conducted investigations.

‘Staff intimidated to make away with gold’

Around 2 pm, a robbery took place at a jewellery showroom in Hunsur when the store manager had stepped out for lunch. Taking advantage of his absence, five robbers arrived on two motorcycles, stormed into the showroom and threatened the staff by pointing revolvers at them. Intimidated, the staff offered no resistance as the gang looted gold and diamond ornaments. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. It is reported that about 5 to 6 kgs of gold and diamond jewellery were stolen. However, the exact quantity will be confirmed after a detailed stock verification. As the robbers were leaving, someone pelted stones at them. In retaliation, the gang fired shots in the air before fleeing on their motorcycles. It has also come to light that the showroom has four partners in ownership. —Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, DIGP (Southern Range)