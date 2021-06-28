Good news: All Covid patients admitted to PKTB Hospital recovered

June 28, 2021

Covid treatment temporarily stopped; Ready to take on third wave

Mysore/Mysuru: This news will definitely bring cheers among Mysureans, who were shocked due to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases and number of deaths in the last three to four months.

The good news is that all COVID positive patients admitted to Princess Krishnajammanni (Sanatorium) Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (PKTB&CD) Hospital on KRS Road, Mysuru, have recovered. In the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, most of the patients suffered from breathlessness and a majority of them were admitted to PKTB Hospital. Now, all of them have returned home after discharge.

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had financially helped the authorities of the century-old hospital to open two Wards specially to treat COVID positive patients. In one month, 240 patients were admitted and all of them have recovered. Now, treatment of Covid patients has been temporarily stopped. However, treatment of people with TB and chest diseases continues.

Dr. M. Jayashekar, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of PKTB&CD Hospital, told Star of Mysore, that when the COVID positive cases reached the peak, MUDA helped in renovation of Women and Children and AMG (Male) Wards into Covid Wards within 20 days. Ten toilets and bathrooms were readied in three weeks. Water-proofing was done to the building terrace to check leakage. Hot water, ceiling fan, pipeline for oxygen supply, repairing of doors and windows and painting was also completed in 20 days. Oxygen supply pipeline was done to 100 beds, treatment for 60 men and 40 female patients was started. Nutritious food was supplied to all patients, he added.

One of the major reasons for all patients to recover is that PKTB&CD Hospital has more number of pulmonary experts who treated patients according to their symptoms. In each shift, eight doctors worked in two Wards all these months. The Hospital has the advantage of having more number of pulmonary experts than other hospitals. “We had prepared well for treatment of

patients before the second wave hit. Initially, we had some problems about the medical equipment but later we received it. Patients who required more medical attention, were shifted to ICU in the adjacent Trauma Care Centre,” he added.

Our Hospital is fully prepared to treat patients if third wave of COVID-19 pandemic surfaces. We have the experience of handling patients in the first and the second waves. The recovery of all patients admitted to PKTB Hospital is because of hard work and dedication of our staff. It is possible to defeat the pandemic if people co-operate without moving unnecessarily on the streets. – Dr. M. Jayashekar, RMO, PKTB Hospital

We had given Rs.50 lakh for the renovation of two Wards at PKTB and CD Hospital (Sanatorium) for treatment of Covid patients. The works were completed within three weeks. There is no information from Nirmiti Kendra on expenditure incurred on the renovation works. – Dr. D.B. Natesh, MUDA Commissioner