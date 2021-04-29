Good news amid gloom: No fresh taxes in MCC Budget

April 29, 2021

COVID-induced virtual budget for the first time in history

Mysore/Mysuru: Probably for the first time in the history of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), its Annual Budget was presented in the online format this morning. And the good news is that the powers that be in the Corporation have decided not to impose any new taxes on the people who are already reeling under COVID-19 impact. The second good news of sorts is that the MCC has presented a surplus budget of Rs. 6.13 crore.

The budget was presented by M.S. Shobha, Chairperson, MCC Standing Committee on Finance and Tax Appeals in the presence of Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. But interested citizens and media personnel could not witness the online presentation due to technical snag.

Earlier, the MCC had planned a physical presentation of budget with attendance in full and had issued circulars making a COVID negative test mandatory for all members and officials and even for the media persons who come to cover the event.

However, in a change of mind, the MCC decided to go for only online presentation where the Budget was to be live-streamed on the MCC’s YouTube and Facebook live links.

While the Budget was successfully presented, many could not view it live due to technical glitches.

Though the presentation was halted for five minutes as Shobha began her presentation to enable the technical team to set right the glitches, it was not repaired and the live presentation was viewed by Corporators and interested public outside with interruptions, buffering, unclear audio and such complaints.

No new taxes

Not imposing any fresh tax on Mysureans, the MCC is expecting revenue receipts of Rs. 987.68 crore and payment of Rs. 981.55 crore for the next fiscal year. It is expecting Rs.188 crore from Property Tax and Khatha Transfer in 2021-22. In previous year (2020-21), under this head, the MCC had set a target of Rs. 157.70 crore whereas the collection stood at Rs.132.16 crore due to Corona pandemic.

Under water tax and UGD head, the MCC is anticipating revenue of Rs.65 crore this financial year. The Corporation had collected Rs. 54.12 crore as against the target of Rs. 78 crore during 2020-21.

Similarly, the MCC is expecting Rs.9 crore from trade licence, Rs. 4.25 crore from rental of MCC properties, Rs. 70.27 crore from the State and Central Government funds and 15th Finance Commission grants.

In the previous financial year, the Corporation had expected Rs. 69.39 crore and received Rs. 52.04 crore till March, 31, 2021. The development funds from Local MLAs and MP is expected to be around Rs. 2.5 crore. Under the Chief Minister’s Nagarotthana Project, the MCC was promised special grants of Rs. 100 crore of which Rs. 30 crore was pending. Another Rs. 6.65 crore is expected from the sanctioning of plans and other services.

Plan proposals during 2021-22

The MCC has plans to set up cash deposit kiosks in safe areas at all its 9 Zonal offices and the main building for the convenience of citizens to pay taxes any time. Presently, people can make online payment too. The cash deposit kiosks will be set up with the co-operation of banks. It will be established at secured spots.

Diesel from plastic waste

The MCC is also embarking on an ambitious plan of producing diesel from plastic waste collected. These units will come in all zones. The diesel produced will be used for MCC vehicles to cut fuel bills. Rs. 50 lakh has been earmarked for this project.

OTHER FUND ALLOCATION