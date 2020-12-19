Good response for Lok Adalat in city
News

December 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: There was good response for  the day-long Lok Adalat held at Malalavadi Court Complex at Jayanagar and the District Law Courts premises on K.R. Boulevard here this morning.

Lok Adalat is a formal judicial alternative dispute resolution forum that serves to settle cases pending findings of a panchayat or at the pre-litigation stage in a court of law. It is also a traditional method to relieve the overburdened court system by providing relatively quick arbitration.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, D. Ramachandra inaugurated Lok Adalat. Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, B.P. Devamane and other Judges were present.

As on November 30, 2020, 1,09,941 cases were pending out of which 82,691 cases could be disposed off through arbitration. Of 82,691 arbitration possible cases, 18,135 cases were taken up today and intimation was given to advocates to bring both parties. Of 18,135 cases, 1,797 cases pertained to criminal and compoundable offences, 4,494 NI cases, 750 motor vehicle accident cases, 165 labour cases and 179 are family dispute cases.

Arbitration of cases helps in saving money and time for litigant public. It would also reduce the burden on courts. Total number of cases resolved through arbitration would be made known by evening, sources told SOM. This is the last Lok Adalat of the year.

