Goonda Act invoked against history-sheeter with 9 cases 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have intensified their crackdown on habitual offenders by placing a notorious rowdy-sheeter under preventive detention under the Goonda Act.

According to a press release issued by the office of the City Police Commissioner, K. Kaushik, 28, a resident of Janatha Street in Koorgalli, was arrested under the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes and Goonda Act following his involvement in a series of serious criminal offences.

Active within the Vijayanagar Police Station limits, Kaushik has been named in nine criminal cases registered across multiple jurisdictions. These include two cases each in Vijayanagar and H.D. Kote and one case each in Channapatna Rural and Yelwal.

The charges against him include attempted murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, dacoity, assault with deadly weapons and criminal intimidation.

Police said that despite repeated legal action and opening of a rowdy sheet against him, Kaushik continued to engage in criminal activities.

To prevent further offences and maintain public order, the Mysuru City Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goonda Act. He has been lodged in Kalaburagi Central Prison.

The Police have warned that similar stringent action will be taken against other rowdy elements involved in criminal activities in the city.