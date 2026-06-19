News

Goonda Act invoked against history-sheeter with 9 cases 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police have intensified their crackdown on habitual offenders by placing a notorious rowdy-sheeter under preventive detention under the Goonda Act. 

According to a press release issued by the office of the City Police Commissioner, K. Kaushik, 28, a resident of Janatha Street in Koorgalli, was arrested under the provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes and Goonda Act following his involvement in a series of serious criminal offences. 

Active within the Vijayanagar Police Station limits, Kaushik has been named in nine criminal cases registered across multiple jurisdictions. These include two cases each in Vijayanagar and H.D. Kote and one case each in Channapatna Rural and Yelwal.  

The charges against him include attempted murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, dacoity, assault with deadly weapons and criminal intimidation. 

Police said that despite repeated legal action and opening of a rowdy sheet against him, Kaushik continued to engage in criminal activities. 

To prevent further offences and maintain public order, the Mysuru City Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goonda Act. He has been lodged in Kalaburagi Central Prison. 

The Police have warned that similar stringent action will be taken against other rowdy elements involved in criminal activities in the city. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching