Gorge on organic delicacies, rich grains at Dasara Food Festival

August 27, 2022

Applications will be distributed from Sept. 1 at new DC’s Office

Only vegetarian delectables permitted; place for Italian, Chinese, French, African food styles

Mysore/Mysuru: After the Vijayadashami procession, the Dasara Aahara Mela (Food Festival) is definitely the most popular event of the annual jamboree.

This year, the Mela will be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4 at Scouts and Guides Grounds and at MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and the focus will be on forgotten traditional recipes, lesser-known grains, vegetables and minor millets from underdeveloped areas. Foods that are cooked with organic and pesticide-free grains will be another attraction.

People anxiously wait for the Aahara Mela so that they soak in the unalloyed spirit of this food festival and gorge on delicacies which are often not commonly found in the city areas. Also, considering the health of the people that are affected by harmful pesticides, this year’s focus will be on organic foodgrains, rich grains, millets, vegetables and fruits.

The Aahara Mela will provide a platform to popularise traditional recipes made from forgotten crop varieties and reconstitute the taste and nutritional value for the urban settlers and raise the demand for lesser-known crop varieties that were being regularly used by the village elders. For this purpose, rich grain growers, and organic and natural farmers will be invited to cook and serve meals at the Mela, said the stakeholders of the Dasara Food Sub-Committee.

The food system of South Karnataka, North Karnataka, Tibetan food practices and the popular and endearing foods of Punjab, Kashmir, Rajasthan, North East, Andhra and Kerala styles, Tamil Nadu and Marathi styles will be accommodated in the Mela. Only vegetarian spreads will be permitted.

This apart, Continental and select cuisines from Italy, China, France and African food styles will get a place in the Mela. Expert cooks from any part of Karnataka, men and women, hotels and associations, food firms, restaurateurs and individuals can take part and serve the delicacies.

Applications will be distributed from Sept. 1 to Sept. 12 in Room Number 33, Second Floor, New Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Siddarthanagar. The last date for the submission of filled-in applications is Sept. 12.

For more details, participants can contact the Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Kumuda Sharath, who is the in-charge of the Dasara Food Sub-Committee. Interested parties can also contact Satish on Mob: 94812-16356, Kumar on Mob: 99022-48619, Suresh on Mob: 87221-04052, Vidya on Mob: 97404-28972, Madegowda on Mob: 89709-39533, Shashidhar Nayak on Mob:96329-60615 or office number Ph: 0821-2422107 or mail: [email protected]