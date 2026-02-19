Gouri Satya’s memories in Archives now

February 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The memories of senior journalist and writer Gouri Satya were recorded for the archival collections of the Department of Archives and Gazetteers here at the Mysuru Akashvani recently.

Department of Archives Director Dr. Gavi Siddaiah said, “The memories of personalities belonging to different fields have already been recorded as part of the department’s efforts to preserve oral history.”

Asst. Director H.L. Manjunath highlighted the importance of ‘oral history’ as a source material both for those interested and the researchers.

During his 70-minute recording, Gouri Satya brought back his memories about various historical and cultural background of the then Royal City.

He spoke about his education, family and ancestors, ancestral association with the Palace as Gouripurohits, Gouripooja celebrations and its management, his father G.L. Swamy’s pioneering efforts in tourism and journalism, his experiences in the fields of tourism and journalism and association with the then prominent personalities of Mysuru.

He also narrated the grandeur of Dasara celebrated by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, their patronage to music and arts, heritage structures and their upkeep, the need to restore and protect them and save the cultural richness of Mysuru through sustained efforts.

He lauded the efforts of the Department in collecting and preserving important documents and archival material for research and study.

Retired Deputy Director Dr. J.V. Gayathri introduced Gouri Satya and conducted the interview.