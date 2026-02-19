CAVA workshop spotlights core artistic foundation

February 19, 2026

Excellence in basics key to success, says Animation expert B.N. Vichar

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Animation expert B.N. Vichar has advised students that excellence in art demands a strong foundation in the subject and continuous efforts to learn new dimensions in the field.

He was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on ‘Sculpture and Printing Art’ and an exhibition of student paintings at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) in Mysuru recently. Vichar emphasised that basic knowledge is crucial in any discipline and said the training received at CAVA plays a vital role in pursuing a career in animation.

“A computer is only a tool; artistic skill has its own importance. Students should also learn by observing and appreciating the works of other artistes and drawing finer insights from renowned masters,” he noted.

Art Director Manju Prasad, who is also President of the CAVA Alumni Association, said CAVA students enjoy high regard and urged them to focus on creating a distinct identity in whichever field they choose.

CAVA Administrative Officer Nirmala Mathapati called upon students to dream big in order to achieve excellence. Noted sculptor Ullaskar De and printmaking expert G.M. Muthuraj also shared their experiences with students.

More than 300 paintings created by first and second year students during a recent educational tour to Hampi and Badami are on display at the expo, which will remain open to the public till Feb. 22 (11 am to 5 pm).

Heads of Departments K. Raghavendra (Sculpture) and A.P. Chandrashekar (Graphics) were present.

Clay kiln unit

CAVA plans to install a Bhatti Ghataka (clay kiln unit) for firing terracotta artworks at an estimated cost of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. Besides terracotta, the unit will also be used to harden other clay artefacts, said Nirmala Mathapati.