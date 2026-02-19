Promotion of former MUDA Commissioner: MLC Vishwanath slams CM Siddaramaiah’s governance 

February 19, 2026

Bengaluru: The recent promotion of former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner and KAS officer D.B. Natesh to Selection Grade has triggered controversy, with MLC A.H. Vishwanath launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The row follows allegations by Mysuru-based social activist Snehamayi Krishna that, bribes were paid to secure Natesh’s promotion. Expressing strong displeasure, Vishwanath claimed this development had not surprised the public. “Everyone knows Natesh is a corrupt officer,” he alleged.

Arrest may expose truth

Vishwanath accused the Congress Government of shielding Natesh despite serious charges and ongoing investigations. He alleged that the officer had not been arrested because it could expose uncomfortable truths. “If he is taken into custody, many facts about Siddaramaiah himself will come out,” he claimed.

Promotion despite investigations

Questioning the decision to elevate an officer facing allegations of theft, site scams and misuse of MUDA, Vishwanath asked, “In which State does this happen? You are promoting someone accused of looting sites and ruining MUDA. Shameful. Siddaramaiah, is this your governance?”

‘Mysuru’s urban development ruined’

Referring to broader irregularities, he charged that the Government had damaged the city’s urban development. “Instead of punishing those who harmed MUDA, you are protecting and rewarding them with promotions,” he said.

Vishwanath also criticised Congress legislators’ foreign tours, linking the issue to the Chief Minister’s leadership. Stating that Karnataka politics was deteriorating despite high public awareness, he said, “Don’t think you can fool the people. They understand everything.”

Governance without development

He further alleged that the Government had focused on theatrics rather than progress. “For the past two-and-a- half years, there has been no governance or development, only shouting and quarrelling,” he said.

‘Mandate for development, not drama’

Reminding the ruling party of its electoral mandate, Vishwanath said people had voted for development, not internal conflicts or foreign trips. “Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, that mandate is being misused. This is not acceptable,” he added.