Farmers’ groups resist safari reopening; protests planned

February 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have strongly criticised the State Government’s decision to resume safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, alleging that the move prioritises the interests of capitalists over the safety of farmers living along forest fringes.

State Secretary Manju Kiran accused the Government of bowing to pressure from resort owners and commercial interests instead of safeguarding forests and human lives.

He charged that CM Siddaramaiah and Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre had sent a message that capitalists mattered more than farmers’ lives.

The unions announced plans to lay siege to the Bandipur safari office and warned that the agitation would intensify if the order permitting safaris is not withdrawn.

Farmers expressed fears that the resumption of safaris would aggravate human–wildlife conflict, leading to animals straying into villages, crop destruction and attacks on people. They argued that even as wildlife populations rise and forest areas shrink, the Government has chosen revenue considerations over human safety.